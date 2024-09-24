Edit Profile
    Live

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 LIVE: MTS & Havaldar hall tickets awaited for 4 regions

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 24, 2024 11:17 AM IST
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 LIVE: MTS and Havaldar hall tickets awaited for 4 regions. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 LIVE: MTS hall tickets awaited for 4 regions
    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 LIVE: MTS hall tickets awaited for 4 regions

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 for the remaining four regions. The Northern, Eastern, Southern and Karnataka Kerala region admit cards for Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2024 are yet to be released. When released, candidates can download it from the regional official websites of SSC....Read More

    The Commission has released the admit card for five regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeast. The direct link to download the admit card for these regions is given below.

    SSC MTS NR Admit Card 2024: Not released

    SSC MTS ER Admit Card 2024: Not released

    SSC MTS SR Admit Card 2024: Not released

    SSC MTS KKR Admit Card 2024: Not released

    SSC MTS MPR Admit Card 2024: Direct link here

    SSC MTS CR Admit Card: Direct link here

    SSC MTS WR Admit Card: Direct link here 

    SSC MTS NWR Admit Card: Direct link here 

    SSC MTS NER Admit Card 2024: Direct link here 

    The Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will begin on September 30 and will end on November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination will be conducted in two sessions, Session I and Session II. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day. The exam duration is 45 minutes/ session.

    The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages for Session I and the General Awareness Section of Session II. There will be no negative marking in Session I, but there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer in Session II.

    This recruitment drive will fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card link and application status details.

