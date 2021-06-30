Supreme Court modifies opt-out scheme for CA exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to provide opt-out facility to candidates whose centre is changed at the last minute even if that happens within a city. Earlier, ICAI had agreed to offer opt-out facility only in case of intercity change of centres.

The bench further directed that those candidates who had suffered due to Covid and are disabled or unable to prepare or appear for examination on this account will only need to produce medical certificate by a registered medical practitioner. There will be no need to produce RT-PCR report along with the medical certificate, as insisted by ICAI.

The direction came from a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose while hearing three separate petitions filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, 22 candidates led by Sathya Narayan Perumal, and 17 candidates led by Amit Jain.

Nearly 374,000 students were to appear for the chartered accountancy (CA) examinations beginning July 5. The decision to hold the examination was challenged in these petitions which demanded an opt-out scheme, alternate chance in the next cycle of exams, changes in the Standard Operation Procedure issued as per Covid-19 protocol, postponing exams, and change of exam centre considering the pandemic situation.

The ICAI note submitted on Tuesday said, “The opt-out option shall also be extended to those candidates (whether under the Old or New Syllabus) who have recently suffered from Covid-19 or yet to recover from the after-effects of Covid-19 and consequently, unable to appear in the examinations.” This was an improvement over the earlier opt-out scheme announced by ICAI on June 21 which benefitted candidates who had either tested positive or had family members infected by the virus on or after June 21. Such candidates were required to produce a positive RT-PCR report in support of the opt-out claim.

Even on the opt-out facility on grounds of Covid, the ICAI had said that candidates will have to produce a medical certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner stating that the candidate has recently suffered from Covid-19 and is yet to recover. This was to be in addition to producing RT-PCR report, which the court has now modified

Those candidates who opt out will have the facility of appearing for the next cycle of examinations conducted by ICAI as per rules depending on the conducive situation existing at the relevant time.

As regards providing logistical, infrastructural and human resource arrangements for the examination, the court directed ICAI to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures laid down by the competent authority under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

On Tuesday, the court was not satisfied with the opt-out facility provided by ICAI. The bench noted, “When you allow opt-out scheme, it must be for good reasons based on objective standards.” The court felt that the scheme did not accommodate candidates who are incapable of appearing or disabled to prepare due to the after-effects of Covid-19 or the situation at home.