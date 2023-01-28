Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 Live : Anna University notification soon at tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023 Live : Anna University notification soon at tancet.annauniv.edu

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 05:46 PM IST

TANCET 2023 Live: TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25.

ByHT Education Desk
Anna University will soon announce the registration commencement dates for TANCET 2023. As per the official website of Anna University, the notification will be released tomorrow, January 29.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) exam dates are already released. The TANCET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 25 for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes. 

In addition to the TANCET 2023 exam, University has released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) dates. The CEETA-PG- 2023 exam for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes will be conducted on March 26.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: Check exam dates

    TANCET EXAM DATES: March 25

    CEETA - PG EXAM DATE: March 26

  • Jan 28, 2023 05:21 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: Scorecard will be available with in 10days of result

    Score Card will be available to the candidates within 10 days from the date of publication of the results of the entrance test.

  • Jan 28, 2023 05:02 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: Know how to register

    Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

    On the homepage, click on the registration link

    Register and proceed with the application

    Upload educational details, photo and signature

    Pay the application fee

    Take print out for future reference.

  • Jan 28, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    CEETA-PG: Application fee

    The application fee for the CEETA-PG is 1500 for the general category and 750 for SC/SCA/ST.

  • Jan 28, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    CEETA-PG-2023: Exam on March 26

    The university has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG-2023) dates. This exam is for the admission in ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes which will be conducted on March 26.

  • Jan 28, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: Application fee

    The application fee for the TANCET 2023 M.C.A and M.B.A programmes is 1000 for the general category and 500 for SC/SCA/ST Candidates.

  • Jan 28, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: Notification releasing soon

    Anna University will release the notification on January 29 and the application commencement date will be announced soon.

  • Jan 28, 2023 04:43 PM IST

    TANCET 2023: M.B.A and M.C.A entrance exam on march 25

    The TANCET 2023 examination for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. Degree Programmes will be held on March 25.

tamil nadu entrance test

