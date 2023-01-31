Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023 registration begins tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu

Published on Jan 31, 2023 09:27 AM IST

TANCET 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on tancet.annauniv.edu.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University will begin the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms up to February 22 on tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2023 for MCA aspirants will be conducted on March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm. TANCET MBA exam will be conducted on March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM.

Anna University has also published schedule for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission or CEETA - PG examination 2023. It will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

TANCET 2023 application fee is 1,000. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the application fee is 500

CEETA-PG application fee is 1,500. For SC/SCA/ST category candidates the application fee is 750.

How to apply for TANCET 2023

Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Register and get your login credentials.

Now, proceed to fill the application form.

Fill in personal details, educational qualification.

Upload photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

