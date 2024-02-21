TANCET 2024 admit card releasing today;know how to download

The Anna University, Chennai, has released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024 today, February 21. The hall tickets will be released at 3:30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 admit card live updates. TANCET 2024 admit cards out; Exam scheduled for March 9

The examination is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024. TANCET MBA will take place from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM, and TANCET MCA from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.will be conducted on March 10 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

Follow the steps given below to download the TANCET 2024 admit card

TANCET 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference