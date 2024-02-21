TANCET 2024 admit card releasing today;know how to download
Anna University releases TANCET 2024 admit cards; Exam on March 9
The Anna University, Chennai, has released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024 today, February 21. The hall tickets will be released at 3:30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 admit card live updates.
The examination is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024. TANCET MBA will take place from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM, and TANCET MCA from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.will be conducted on March 10 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
TANCET 2024 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference