TANCET 2024 admit card live updates: Hall tickets released, download here
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2024, admit cards released on the official website.
Anna University released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 admit card link The dates of the TANCET and CEETA examinations are March 9 and 10. The CEETA exam will take place in a single shift on the second day, from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day (MCA exam from 10 am to 12 pm and MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)....Read More
The deadline for applying to these tests was February 15. The deadline for applications was initially scheduled for February 7, but it was later extended twice, to February 12 and February 15.
TANCET 2024 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
TANCET 2024: Exam dates
These exams will be held on March 9 and 10. TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
TANCET 2024 admit card: Direct link here
TANCET 2024: Admit card released
Anna University released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards.
TANCET 2024 admit card: Keep your login credentials ready
TANCET 2024 admit card will be released at 3:30 pm. When available, the direct link to download hall tickets will be shared here.
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready.
TANCET 2024 hall ticket release time
As per information displayed on the examination website, TANCET and CEETA PG admit cards will be available for download 3:30 pm onwards.
TANCET 2024: How to download admit card
Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
Click on the admit card link
Enter your login details.
Submit and download the hall ticket
Take print for the future refernce.
TANCET 2024: Admit cards releasing today
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) admit cards, will be released today, February 21.