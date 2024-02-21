Edit Profile
New Delhi 25°C
Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
    News / education / competitive exams / TANCET 2024 admit card live updates: Hall tickets released, download here
    Live

    TANCET 2024 admit card live updates: Hall tickets released, download here

    Feb 21, 2024 1:04 PM IST
    TANCET 2024 admit card live updates: Admit card released. Download link available here.
    Summary

    Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2024, admit cards released on the official website.

    TANCET 2024 admit card live updates: Admit cards released
    Anna University released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.  TANCET 2024 admit card link  The dates of the TANCET and CEETA examinations are March 9 and 10. The CEETA exam will take place in a single shift on the second day, from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day (MCA exam from 10 am to 12 pm and MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)....Read More

    The deadline for applying to these tests was February 15. The deadline for applications was initially scheduled for February 7, but it was later extended twice, to February 12 and February 15.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    TANCET 2024 admit card: How to download

    Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

    On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 admit card link

    Key in your login details and submit

    Check and download the admit card

    Take a printout for future reference

    Feb 21, 2024 11:08 AM IST

    TANCET 2024: Exam dates

    These exams will be held on March 9 and 10. TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

    Feb 21, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 admit card: Direct link here

    Feb 21, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    TANCET 2024: Admit card released

    Anna University released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 admit cards.

    Feb 21, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 admit card: Keep your login credentials ready

    TANCET 2024 admit card will be released at 3:30 pm. When available, the direct link to download hall tickets will be shared here.

    Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready.

    Feb 21, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 hall ticket release time

    As per information displayed on the examination website, TANCET and CEETA PG admit cards will be available for download 3:30 pm onwards.

    Feb 21, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    Feb 21, 2024 9:27 AM IST

    TANCET 2024: Admit cards releasing today

    The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) admit cards, will be released today, February 21.

