TANCET 2024: Registration deadline extended, apply till Feb 12

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 01:21 PM IST

The deadline for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 registration extended by Anna University.

The deadline for online registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 test has been extended by Anna University. Interested students can submit applications to TANCET 2024 at tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website. Previously, the last date for submitting the TANCET 2024 applictaion form was February 7. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG 2024) registration date has been extended in addition to TANCET.

Last date for TANCET 2024 application extended, exam on March 9
The exam is scheduled to take place on March 9 this year. TANCET exams for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., respectively. The CEETA PG 2024 exam is scheduled for March 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Direct link to apply 

TANCET CEETA 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of TANCET 2024, tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login and fill out the application form.

Upload photo, and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
