TISS NET PG Admission 2023: Registration ends Jan 28, apply at appln.tiss.edu

Tata Institute of Social Sciences will close down the registration of TISS NET PG Admission 2023 on January 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for post graduate courses for admission can apply online through the official site of TISS at appln.tiss.edu.

The hall ticket will be available to candidates on February 16, 2023 onwards and the TISS National Entrance Test will be conducted on February 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

Candidates should have successfully completed Bachelor's or Master's Degree of minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India are eligible to apply for the examination.

TISS-NET is a computer-based common screening test for all Masters Programmes across all campuses. It is a 100mins test and consists of 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ). TISS-NET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2 based on the TISS NET Mark and the ratio on the number of seats announced for individual programmes under each category. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TISS.

