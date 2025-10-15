The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, has released the TNTET 2026 exam dates. The exam dates have been released for Special Eligibility Test. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the dates on the official website of TRBTN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET 2026: Special Eligibility Test to be held in January, check exam dates here

The special eligibility test will be held on January 24 and January 25, 2025. The Paper I exam will be held on January 24 and Paper II will be held on January 25, 2026. The notification regarding the special eligibility test will be published in the last week of November 2025.

To appear for the examination, candidates will have to register online. Follow the steps given below to register online.

TNTET 2026: How to register 1. Visit the official website of TRBTN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNTET 2026 special eligibility test registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.