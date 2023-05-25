TS EAMCET result 2023 today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will announce result of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2023 today, May 25. Aspirants can check it on eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the official announcement. TS EAMCET result 2023 live updates.

TS EAMCET 2023 result releasing today. (Pic for representation)

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce these results at a press conference scheduled for 9:30 am after which students can check their marks online on the official website.

To check TS EAMCET result, students have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2023

Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Now, open the link to view TS EAMCET result 2023. Enter the requested information and login. Submit and check your result.

TS EAMCET 2023 for the Engineering stream was held from May 12 to 14 and for Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams, it took place on May 10 and 11.

After TS EAMCET results, TSCHE will release the counselling schedule which will lead to admissions at participating institutions across the state.

