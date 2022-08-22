TS ICET result 2022 today on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022: Results of Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 will be announced today, August 22. TSCHE will announce TS ICET results on icet.tsche.ac.in. While the result date is confirmed, there is no information on the time.

TS ICET result date is mentioned on the exam schedule.

Once announced, candidates can go to the exam website and login with their roll numbers to download marks sheets.

How to check TS ICET result 2022

Go to icet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link. Enter your roll number or any other required details. Submit and view result. Take a printout of the result page.

TS ICET 2022 is for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23. The test was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.