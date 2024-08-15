UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2024 soon. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The Agency has already released the exam city slip for all exam dates accept for August 26 examination. The city intimation slip was released for August 21, 22 and 23 exam dates 2 days back and from August 28 to September 4, 2024 on August 14. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip....Read More

The exam on August 26, 2024 has been postponed and will now be held on August 27, 2024. The exam date has been rescheduled due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

NTA will conduct UGC NET examination in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination on all days will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.