The National Testing Agency (NTA has not yet released the UGC NET Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the provisional key on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: When will provisional key, question papers, response sheets release? check past trends

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In past years, the UGC NET answer key was released within 2 weeks of the exam. Check the past trends here.

HTET Admit Card 2026 released at bseh.org.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Check past trends

2025: The examination was held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 6, 2025.

2024: The examination was conducted till June 18. The UGC NET answer key was released on June 26, 2024.

2023: This year, the examination commenced on June 13 and concluded on June 22, 2023. The results were announced on July 6, 2023.

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This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.

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ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/, download link here

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.