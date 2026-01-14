UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: NTA UGC NET provisional key to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The objection window will also open along with the release of the answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key will have to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link, how to check and more.