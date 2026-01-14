UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: NTA UGC NET provisional key to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: NTA UGC NET provisional key to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET December 2025 Answer key soon. When released, all candidates who have appeared for the NTA UGC NET exam can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Agency has announced that the UGC NET answer key will be released by January 15, 2026....Read More
The objection window will also open along with the release of the answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key will have to pay ₹200/- as processing fee for each objection raised.
Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.
UGC NET December exam was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link, how to check and more.
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: Official website to check
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Live: How to download provisional key?
1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Exam shift timings
Exam held in December-January
About challenges raised
Know about processing fee
Objection window to open with provisional key
What NTA said about provisional key release date?
Where to check link?
Date and time
