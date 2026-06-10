UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Exam City Intimation Slip for the UGC NET June 2026 examination has been released and is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Through the city intimation slip, information regarding the city in which the examination centre has been allotted will be provided to registered candidates. UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE Updates

UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here(Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The slip is issued before the admit card is released, so travel and accommodation arrangements can be planned in advance. As per the Information Bulletin, the intimation of exam cities has been scheduled to be issued by 10 June 2026, while admit cards are scheduled to be made available by 15 June 2026. The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country.

Direct link to download exam city slip

Event Date

Exam City Intimation Slip Release By 10 June 2026

Admit Card Release By 15 June 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates 22 June to 30 June 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates 22 June to 30 June 2026 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready, as these details will be required for accessing the city intimation slip. It should be noted that the city slip is issued only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and should not be treated as the admit card. Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only through the admit card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card, examination schedule, and other important announcements. How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Slip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready, as these details will be required for accessing the city intimation slip. It should be noted that the city slip is issued only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and should not be treated as the admit card. Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only through the admit card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card, examination schedule, and other important announcements. How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Slip {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} * The official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * The official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

* The “UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip” link should be opened.

* Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin should be entered.

* The login details should be submitted.

* The Exam City Intimation Slip should be displayed on the screen.

* The details mentioned in the slip should be checked carefully.

* A copy should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Official Notice Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON