UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June Answer Key 2023 on July 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET June examination can check and download the answer key through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates

UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in 2 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window has opened and candidates can raise objections till July 8, 2023. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

