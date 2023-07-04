Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on June provisional answer keys
Live

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on June provisional answer keys

Jul 04, 2023 07:12 PM IST
OPEN APP

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will publish answer keys of the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: June provisional answer keys awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: June provisional answer keys awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)

NTA will first issue provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2023 and then invite objections from candidates. After the window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly.

The final answer key will be used for preparation and declaration of results. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on UGC NET answer key 2023.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 04, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    UGC NET answer key: Window to raise objections

    After issuing provisional answer key of UGC NET, NTA will give a window during which candidates can raise objections on payment of a fee per question. Feedback will be reviewed and required changes will be made to the final answer key.

  • Jul 04, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023 answer key: Login credentials required

    Application number

    Date of birth.

  • Jul 04, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    UGC NET June answer key 2023: How to download

    Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Open the answer key download tab under candidate activity.

    Enter the asked details and login.

    Check answer key, question paper and responses.

  • Jul 04, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Where to check 

    UGC NET 2023 Answer Key will be available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 03:49 PM IST

    UGC NET answer key: Keep these information ready

    Keep the following information ready in order to download UGC NET answer keys:

    1. Application number.
    2. Date of birth.
  • Jul 04, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023: Answer key not released yet

    As of now, the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 has not been published. When released, the direct link to download it will be shared here.

  • Jul 04, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023: How to check answer key

    1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Now, go to the tab to download  the provisional answer key, question paper and responses. 
    3. Login with your application number and date of birth.
    4. Check the answer key. 
  • Jul 04, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023 answer key: Provisional answer key first

    UGC will release the provisional answer key of the June 2023 NET exam and then invite objections from candidates. Those who want to send feedback will have to pay a fee per question, details of which will be shared along with results. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    UGC NET answer key 2023: June cycle held in 2 phases

    UGC conducted the June 2023 cycle of NET exam in two phases. The first phase was from June 13 to 17 and the second one was from June 19 to 22. Answer keys of both phases are expected to be released together. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023 answer key: Login credentials required to check provisional answers

    Candidates are required to login to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, with their application numbers and dates of birth in order to access the provisional answer key of UGC NET 2023. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    Where to check UGC NET answer key

    Candidates will get the provisional answer key of UGC NET on the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    UGC NET June answer key awaited

    Answer key of the June 2023 edition of the UGC NET exam is awaited. It will be out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 07:35 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year has been released. Candidates can check the dates through the direct link given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year out at bseh.org.in (HT file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP 2023 Exam dates: UPJEE exam begins July 26, admit card releasing on July 16

JEECUP 2023 Exam dates have been released. UPJEE eam will begin on July 26 and will end on August 1, 2023. Check details here.

JEECUP 2023 Exam dates: UPJEE exam begins July 26, admit card releasing on July 16(Thinkstock/ Representative image)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

GPAT 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

GPAT 2023 final answer key have been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

GPAT 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Jul 04, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on June provisional answer keys

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: June provisional answer keys awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 07:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam date released, to be held on Sept 24

Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be held on Sept 24.

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam date released, to be held on Sept 24
competitive exams
Published on Jul 03, 2023 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Last date to register for LLB CAP extended to July 10

Candidates can complete the 3-year LLB CAP registration by July 10.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Last date to register for LLB CAP extended to July 10
competitive exams
Published on Jul 03, 2023 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Highlights: HC grants two weeks to UPSC to file response

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023, HC Hearing Highlights: Justice Chandra Dhari Singh has posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Highlights: Delhi HC grants two weeks to UPSC to file response
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 05:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala KMAT answer key 2023 for session 2 out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link

Candidates who took the Management aptitude test can download the answer key from cee.kerala.gov.in or use the direct link given below.

Kerala KMAT answer key 2023 for session 2 released(HT File)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 03, 2023 12:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT 2023 session II answer key has been released on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 12:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023: UGC chief shares key update on answer key

CUET UG 2023: NTA will be releasing corrected provisional answer keys for the next few days, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed.

CUET UG 2023: NTA to keep releasing corrected answer keys, says UGC chief (Twitter/mamidala90)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 03, 2023 11:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DSSSB releases admit card for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11, get link

DSSSB has released hall ticket for the exams scheduled from July 5 to July 11.

DSSSB releases admit card for exam scheduled from July 5 to July 11
competitive exams
Published on Jul 02, 2023 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exam 2023: NTA releases city intimation slip

Candidates can download the city intimation slip for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exams from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exam 2023: NTA releases city intimation slip
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 04:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023: NTA releases updated provisional Answer Keys

NTA releases revised provisional answer keys for CUET UG 2023.

CUET UG 2023: NTA releases updated provisional Answer Keys
competitive exams
Published on Jul 02, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, apply till Nov 3

CLAT 2024 registration process started at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 01, 2023 05:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out