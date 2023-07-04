UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on June provisional answer keys

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will publish answer keys of the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: June provisional answer keys awaited at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)

NTA will first issue provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2023 and then invite objections from candidates. After the window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly.

The final answer key will be used for preparation and declaration of results. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on UGC NET answer key 2023.

