UGC NET provisional answer key out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections till July 8

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 06, 2023 03:43 PM IST

UGC NET provisional answer key has been released. Candidates can raise objections till July 8, 2023.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the provisional answer key of University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) and invited feedback on it. Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also published subject-wise questions and candidates’ responses along with answer keys. Here is the direct link to download it:

UGC NET answer key download link

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key and displayed responses. For this, they have to pay a fee of 200/- per question. The window to do it is from July 6 to July 8, 2023.

After the objection window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly.

The final answer key will be used for preparation and declaration of results.

As informed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, results are expected in the second week of August.

Official Notice Here 

