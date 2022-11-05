UGC NET Results 2022 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Apart this website, the result can also be checked on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The examination was conducted across the country on various dates- July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022.The final answer key was released on November 1, 2022. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UGC NET.