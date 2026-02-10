UP B.Ed JEE 2026: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has started the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE 2026 on February 10, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the state-level B.Ed Entrance Exam for the academic session 2026-28 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is March 5, 2026. The window to submit the form with a late fee will open on March 6 and will close on March 10, 2026.

The admit card for the same will be out on April 20, 2026.

The UP B.Ed JEE exam will be held on April 26, 2026. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper 1 will comprise questions from General Knowledge and Language, and Paper 2 will have questions from General Aptitude Test and Special Knowledge in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture.

Both papers will comprise 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

Direct link to apply for UP B.Ed JEE 2026

UP B.Ed JEE 2026: How to register Candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2026 application form link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1650/- for all candidates and ₹850/- for SC, ST candidates of UP state only.

The late fee is ₹2000/- for general, OBC, SC, ST candidates and ₹1000/- for SC, ST candidates of UP state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.