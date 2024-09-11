UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable provisional key for August 23 exam date out, direct link here

UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 exam date. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can download the provisional key from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The answer key for the August 23 exam for both shifts is out. The objection window has also opened today, September 11. The last date to raise objections for the August 23 exam date answer key is September 15, 2024....Read More

The Board will release the answer key of each exam date separately on different dates, and the objection window will also open along with the release of the provisional key.

The answer key for the August 24 exam will be released on September 12, and the objection window will close on September 16. Similarly, the answer key for the August 25 exam will be released on September 13, and the objection window will close on September 17.

The answer key for the August 30 exam date will be released on September 14, and for the August 31 exam date, it will be released on September 15, 2024. The objection window for the former will close on September 18, and the latter will close on September 19, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the answer key, download link, objection window, and more.