UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable provisional key for August 23 exam date out, direct link here
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 exam date. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can download the provisional key from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The answer key for the August 23 exam for both shifts is out. The objection window has also opened today, September 11. The last date to raise objections for the August 23 exam date answer key is September 15, 2024....Read More
Direct link to raise objections against answer key
The Board will release the answer key of each exam date separately on different dates, and the objection window will also open along with the release of the provisional key.
The answer key for the August 24 exam will be released on September 12, and the objection window will close on September 16. Similarly, the answer key for the August 25 exam will be released on September 13, and the objection window will close on September 17.
The answer key for the August 30 exam date will be released on September 14, and for the August 31 exam date, it will be released on September 15, 2024. The objection window for the former will close on September 18, and the latter will close on September 19, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the answer key, download link, objection window, and more.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Check exam dates
UP Police Constable examination was conducted in two phases- the first phase on August 23, 24 and 25 and the second phase on August 30 and 31, 2024.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Objections to be submitted only once
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates can register and submit their objection online only once for any question. Candidates are advised to submit their objections only after thoroughly examining them.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: What happened in February exam ?
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Login details
Registration number
Date of birth
Question booklet number.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB will fill 60,244 Constable posts in the organisation.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: About the exam
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: UP Police Constable examination was conducted in two phases- the first phase on August 23, 24 and 25 and the second phase on August 30 and 31, 2024. Around 28.91 lakh candidates have appeared for phase 1 and 19.26 lakh candidates have appeared for phase 2 examination across the state. The test took place at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Follow these steps to raise objections
Visit the official website of UPPBPB.
Click on UP Police Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.
Once done, click on the question you want to raise objection for.
Upload the necessary supporting documents.
Make the payment of the processing fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download answer key?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open, and candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number.
Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: The answer key for the August 23 exam for both shifts is out. The objection window has also opened today, September 11. The last date to raise objections for the August 23 exam date answer key is September 15, 2024.
UP Police Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on August 23 can download the provisional key from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
