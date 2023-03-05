Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE 2023: JEECUP to begin registration soon on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE 2023: JEECUP to begin registration soon on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Published on Mar 05, 2023 09:51 AM IST

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE application forms will be available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will begin the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE 2023 soon. UPJEE application forms will be available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP has recently announced UPJEE 2023 exam dates. The exam for A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1-K8 and L will be held from June 1 to 5, 2023. The detailed schedule, based on the number of applicants for each group, will be announced later.

Schedule for other exam-related activities is also awaited. Candidates can check the information bulletin on the exam website.

When available, candidates can fill application forms by following the steps given below:

JEECUP 2023: How to apply for UPJEE

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the JEECUP 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the asked details and register.

Login to your account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fee, upload documents and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page.

The application fee is 300 for general and OBC categories and 200 for SC, ST candidates.

