UPPSC LT Grade admit card released; here’s the direct link to download hall ticket

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment examination for four subjects. Candidates appearing for the written test can download their hall tickets from the direct link below: UPPSC LT Grade admit card: The exams for Mathematics and Hindi are on December 6, while Science and Sanskrit are on December 7. (uppsc website)

Direct link to download UPPSC LT Grade admit card UPPSC will conduct the LT Grade examination for 7,466 Assistant Teacher posts across government secondary schools of the state. The exams for Mathematics and Hindi will be held on December 6, while Science and Sanskrit papers are scheduled for December 7.

Candidates must log in using their One-Time Registration (OTR) number to download the admit card. They must report to the exam centre with two photographs and a valid ID proof in both original and photocopy formats. Entry to centres will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam and close 45 minutes prior to its start, officials said.

Record-breaking number of applicants This recruitment, taking place after a gap of seven years, has witnessed unprecedented interest. According to officials, the LT Grade recruitment has now recorded the highest number of applications ever received for any single UPPSC recruitment drive.

Compared to 2018—when 7,63,317 candidates applied for 10,768 posts—applications have surged sharply despite fewer vacancies this year. The current recruitment drew 12,36,238 applications, which is 4,72,921 more than in 2018, even though the number of posts has decreased by 3,302.

Even before online applications opened on July 28, more than 21.75 lakh OTRs had already been completed. By the last date of application on August 28, the number of OTRs had reached 30,44,551, with nearly 8.69 lakh new registrations in just one month.

This makes LT Grade 2025 the largest-ever UPPSC recruitment in terms of applicant volume, surpassing the RO/ARO 2023 exam, which had received 10,76,004 applications. The figure is also far higher than the prestigious PCS-2025, which saw 6,26,387 applications.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards early and check all instructions carefully before appearing for the examination.