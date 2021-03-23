UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card 2020. The admit card for the combined state/upper subordinate services examination interview round is available to candidates on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The interview will be conducted from April 1 to April 8, 2021.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the interview will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am and the second shift from 1 pm onwards. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to Download Admit Card

UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card 2020: How to Download

• Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

• Click on UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration number, date of birth, gender and other details.

• Click on validate details link and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the mains written exam will have to appear for the interview round. The PCS Main 2020 examination was conducted at centers set up in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad between January 21 and January 25, 2021, in which a total of 4589 candidates had appeared.

The application process was started on April 21, 2020, and ended on June 2, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organization.