UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: Last date today to download provisional key at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will deactivate the UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 download link on October 24, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Examination-2025 can download the provisional key through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The headquarters of UPPSC in Prayagraj (File)

The examination was held in two sessions on October 12, 2025.

If there is any objection regarding the questions and answers displayed on the website by the Commission, then the complete question will be written on the prescribed format mentioning the number of questions mentioned in the question booklet of Question Booklet Bar-code Kam No.-2471441 and Question Booklet Bar-code Kam No.-4471529 and the correct options accordingly and will also write the answer of the Commission and the options like a, b, c, d along with the proposed answer in the form of objection.

The objection window will close on October 25, 2025.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Objections sent without evidence / with illegible and irrelevant evidence and on the basis of barcode number other than question booklet barcode number-2471441 and 4471529 will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.