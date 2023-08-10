Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 10, 2023 04:58 PM IST

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The admit card link is also available at upsconline.nic.in.

The CDS admit card will be available on the official website from August 10 to September 3, 2023. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on September 3, 2023.

Direct link to download UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

