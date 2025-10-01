Edit Profile
    UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule has been released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

    UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule has been released. The complete schedule can be checked here. 

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 8:17 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the personality test can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    The personality test of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025 will begin on October 13 and end on November 21, 2025. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 hours. A total of 2045 candidates have been selected to appear for the interview round.

    The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's website.

    Those candidates who will appear for the interview round will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

    UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule: How to download

    To check the interview schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

    Official Notice Here

