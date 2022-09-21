UPSC ESE Interview 2022: Important notice released for candidates on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for candidates appearing for UPSC ESE Interview 2022. The notice is available for candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The notice is regarding reimbursement of air travelling fare. Those candidates who are travelling by air to the interview venue should book lowest available fare of economy class from the authorized travel agents mentioned in the notice.

Candidates are advised to book flight ticket for the intended journeys (including return journey, if any), at least 21 days before the intended date of journey in order to avail most competitive fare and minimize burden on the exchequer. However, any booking of air ticket made within less than 72 hours before the intended travel, will not be reimbursed.

The reimbursement of airfare will not be allowed against the Tickets booked through any mode other than the authorised travel agents, i.e. IRCTC, Ashoka Travels & Tours and Balmer Lawrie & Co. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON