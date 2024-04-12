UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit Card released, direct link & details
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, for the candidates to download. As per the official UPSC notification, the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 400 posts and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 457 posts. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024. ...Read More
Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy are available to be filled through the NDA & NA (I) recruitment drive.
There are 100 posts available in IMA, Dehradun, 32 posts in INA, Ezhimala, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, 275 posts in OTA, Chennai, that are expected to be filled through the CDS recruitment drive.
Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 457 posts through the recruitment drive.
The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 400 posts through the recruitment drive.
The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024.
Candidates can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.