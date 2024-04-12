Edit Profile
Friday, Apr 12, 2024
    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit Card released, direct link & details

    Apr 12, 2024 3:50 PM IST
    candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
    The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024.
    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, for the candidates to download. As per the official UPSC notification, the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 400 posts and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 457 posts. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024. ...Read More

    Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

    There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy are available to be filled through the NDA & NA (I) recruitment drive.

    There are 100 posts available in IMA, Dehradun, 32 posts in INA, Ezhimala, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, 275 posts in OTA, Chennai, that are expected to be filled through the CDS recruitment drive.

    Check here for the latest updates:

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on the HT Education Portal

    Apr 12, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Direct link to download the hall ticket

    Apr 12, 2024 3:39 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Negative marking for wrong answers

    Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

    Apr 12, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: No of vacancies in the Combined Defence Services Examination (I)

    The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 457 posts through the recruitment drive.

    Apr 12, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: No of vacancies in the NDA & NA (I) exam

    The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, is expected to fill 400 posts through the recruitment drive. 

    Apr 12, 2024 3:28 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: When is the exam 

    The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024. 

    Apr 12, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check

    Candidates can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

    Apr 12, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    UPSC NDA CDS Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall Tickets released

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024.

