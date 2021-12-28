UPSC NDA & NA I 2021: Marks of recommended candidates released, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of recommended candidates for UPSC NDA & NA I 2021. Candidates who have been recommended for appointment can check their marks through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The result was declared on December 18, 2021.

A total of 517 candidates marks have been released by the Commission who have qualified the examination on the basis of the results of the written examination conducted on April 18, 2021 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 147th Course and Naval Academy for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

<strong>Direct link to check marks&nbsp;</strong>

UPSC NDA & NA I 2021: How to check marks

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA I 2021 marks of candidates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.