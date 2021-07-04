UPSSSC PET 2021 in August, over 20 lakh candidates to appear

Over 20 lakh candidates will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) of UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on August 20, following the approval of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

Reportedly as many as 20,73,540 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. While discussing about the examination, the Chief Minister asked officials to maintain the sanctity of the examination so that candidates do not resort to use of unfair means.

The Chief Minister ha directed to not hold the exam at centres which have shady track record.

The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET had started on May 25, 2021. The last date to apply for the examination was June 21, 2021.

On Friday, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to begin recruitment process for 74,000 vacant posts under UPSSSC, UP Higher Education Services Commission and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board during a meeting with chairpersons of these commissions.

Yogi asked officials to conduct these competitive exams in the most transparent manner at the earliest. He suggested that big examinations can be held at divisional level while the smaller ones can be organised at district level.