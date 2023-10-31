News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live: Uttar Pradesh PET answer key awaited
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live: Uttar Pradesh PET answer key awaited

Oct 31, 2023 12:31 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: The preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to publish answer keys of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET admit card 2023) soon. The exam was held on October 28 and 29 and as seen previously, the preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh PET answer key on upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh PET answer key on upsssc.gov.in(HT file)

After releasing the preliminary answer key of all shifts, the commission invite objections from candidates, which will be taken into consideration for preparing the final/revised answer key. After the final answer key, UPSSSC PET result will be announced.

When released, candidates can download the PET answer key using the link shared here. Follow all the latest updates below.

Follow all the updates here:

  Oct 31, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET answer key 2023: Exam held in 35 districts

    UPSSSC PET was held on October 28 and 29, in two shifts on both days – from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm – in 35 districts of the state.

  Oct 31, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Where to check UPSSSC PET answer key

    Answer key of UP PET will be released on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

  Oct 31, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    UPSSSC PET exam held on October 28, 29, answer key next

    Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2023) on October 28 and 29. Answer keys of the exam are expected next on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: The preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days on upsssc.gov.in.

