UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live: Uttar Pradesh PET answer key awaited

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: The preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days on upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to publish answer keys of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET admit card 2023) soon. The exam was held on October 28 and 29 and as seen previously, the preliminary answer key of the examination is expected within a few days on upsssc.gov.in.
After releasing the preliminary answer key of all shifts, the commission invite objections from candidates, which will be taken into consideration for preparing the final/revised answer key. After the final answer key, UPSSSC PET result will be announced.
When released, candidates can download the PET answer key using the link shared here. Follow all the latest updates below.
- Oct 31, 2023 12:31 PM IST
UPSSSC PET answer key 2023: Exam held in 35 districts
UPSSSC PET was held on October 28 and 29, in two shifts on both days – from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm – in 35 districts of the state.
- Oct 31, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Where to check UPSSSC PET answer key
Answer key of UP PET will be released on the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.
- Oct 31, 2023 11:06 AM IST
UPSSSC PET exam held on October 28, 29, answer key next
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2023) on October 28 and 29. Answer keys of the exam are expected next on upsssc.gov.in.