Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the provisional key through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in, download link here

The answer key has been released for both exam days and both shifts. The provisional key will be available on the official website till September 15, 2025.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held on September 6 and 7, 2025 in two shifts. The exam was held at 48 districts across the state. Out of 25,31,996 registered candidates, 19,41,993 (76.70%) appeared in the test.

There were a total of 1,479 exam centres across the state. To ensure copying-free examination, a total of 35,259 cameras were installed, 13,287 teams were in place to record biometric attendance of the candidates and 11,003 teams were deployed to check candidates and thereby prevent use of any unfair means. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.