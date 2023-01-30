Home / Education / Competitive Exams / VITMEE 2023 exam on April 16 and 23, register till March 31

VITMEE 2023 exam on April 16 and 23, register till March 31

competitive exams
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:32 PM IST

VITMEE 2023 examination will be conducted on April 16 and April 23.

VITMEE 2023 exam on April 16 and 23, register till March 31 at vit.ac.in
VITMEE 2023 exam on April 16 and 23, register till March 31 at vit.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Vellore Institute of Technology Master's Entrance Examination (VITMEE) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to the M.Tech and MCA on April 16 and 23, 2023. The registration process is underway, and the application submission deadline is March 31, 2023. Candidates cand register for the entrance exam at admissions.vit.ac.in

The VITMEE MCA examination will be conducted in the forenoon session from 10:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M and the M.Tech examination will be conducted from 02:30 P.M to 04:30 P.M. VITMEE result will be announced on May 5, 2023, and the seat allotment result will be announced on May 22.

VITMEE 2023 application fee: Candidates have to Pay 1200 as the application fee.

VITMEE 2023 examination pattern: All questions will be multiple choice, with one mark given for the correct response and a mark of '0' for the incorrect one. 100 multiple-choice questions will be on the test (Technical - 80 questions; English communication skills - 20 questions).

Direct link to apply

VITMEE 2023 Application Form: Know how to register

Visit the official website of VIT at admissions.vit.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

pay the application fee

Submit the VITMEE 2023 application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vellore institute of technology vellore vellore district + 1 more
vellore institute of technology vellore vellore district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out