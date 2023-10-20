XAT 2024: Official mock test to be conducted on October 28, simulation designed to replicate the actual XAT exam

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) announced the XAT mock test which is scheduled for October 28, 2023. To participate candidates must complete the XAT 2024 application process by October 25, 2023, accessible on XAT's official website.(xatonline.in.)

This comprehensive test includes five sections which are bifurcated into three parts. The first part consists of verbal and logical ability, decision-making, quantitative ability, and data interpretation for which applicants are allotted 175 minutes. The second part consists of keyboard testing with a time slot of 5 minutes. The third part consists of essay writing and general awareness with a time slot of 30 minutes. Candidates are expected to complete the exam in 3.5 hours, informed the official body of XAT.

According to the press release, the verbal and logical ability section assesses English language skills and critical thinking, while the decision-making segment tests ethical decision-making abilities. Subsequently, the quantitative ability & data interpretation section evaluates maths and data analysis skills, and the general awareness part gauges knowledge of current events and the business landscape. Finally, the essay writing section showcases candidates' ability to express ideas on a given topic.

The mock test mirrors the authentic XAT exam, which offers candidates an opportunity to familiarize themselves comprehensively with the examination format, mentioned the press release.

