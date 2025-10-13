XAT 2026: Application correction window opens on October 14 at xatonline.in, check details here

Xavier School of Management is scheduled to open the XAT 2026 application correction window on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Candidates who applied for the Xavier Aptitude Test and wish to make corrections in their application forms will be able to do so on the official website at xatonline.in. XAT 2026: The application correction window will open on October 14, 2025.

As informed in the official website, the application edit window will open at 9 AM on October 14, 2025, and close on October 16, 2025 at 9 AM. “This 48-hour window will allow registered candidates to review and correct any errors in their submitted application forms, ” states the XAT 2026 website.

Worth mentioning here, application process for XAT 2026 will close on December 5, 2025, and admit cards will tentatively be out on December 20, 2025.

To apply for XAT 2026, applicants need to pay a registration fee of ₹2200. Those interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of ₹200 each.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR XAT 2026 XAT 2026 will be conducted on January 4, 2026 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The test will be conducted in multiple Indian cities. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI.

