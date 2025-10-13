XAT 2026: Application correction window opens on October 14 at xatonline.in, check details here

Xavier School of Management is scheduled to open the XAT 2026 application correction window on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Candidates who applied for the Xavier Aptitude Test and wish to make corrections in their application forms will be able to do so on the official website at xatonline.in.
As informed in the official website, the application edit window will open at 9 AM on October 14, 2025, and close on October 16, 2025 at 9 AM. “This 48-hour window will allow registered candidates to review and correct any errors in their submitted application forms, ” states the XAT 2026 website.