XLRI Jamshedpur has started the registration process for XAT 2027 on July 15, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Xavier Aptitude Test can find the direct link through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT 2027 registration begins at xatonline.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The last date to apply is July 15, 2026. The test city confirmation will be available by AUgust 5, 2026. The admit card will be available for downloade on December 20, 2026.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will be conducted on Sunday, January 03, 2027. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will comprise of four sections- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation and General Knowledge. A total of 95 questions will be asked for 180 marks.

The XAT registration fee is ₹2200/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

Direct link to apply for XAT 2027

XAT 2027: How to apply

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1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on the XAT 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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A candidate may apply for multiple programmes. Those who apply for multiple programmes may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions. The selection criteria for different programmes may differ depending on the nature of the programme. XAT comprises multiple components and one needs to maximize their performance in each of these components.

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While preparing the short-listed candidates for the interview, in addition to XAT performance, we may factor in academic background and relevant work experience. Besides performance in the personal interviews (and/or group discussions), we also consider XAT performance, relevant work experience, academic background, and extracurricular activities while preparing the final list.

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The exam is held for admission to MBA/PGDM and other management programs in XLRIs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XLRI, Jamshedpur.