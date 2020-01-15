e-paper
Congress accuses AAP government of failing to use 46 per cent of education budget

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and former Delhi education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that the number of students leaving Delhi government schools was high during the AAP’s five-year rule.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 14:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said it was a matter of “grave concern” for the residents of the city that 46 per cent of the Delhi government’s education budget has remained unspent.
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said it was a matter of "grave concern" for the residents of the city that 46 per cent of the Delhi government's education budget has remained unspent.(twitter/@tej9871530540)
         

The Congress on Tuesday released a “post-mortem report” on the AAP government’s education model, accusing the dispensation of “failing” to utilise 46 per cent of the budget for the sector in five years.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said it was a matter of “grave concern” for the residents of the city that 46 per cent of the Delhi government’s education budget has remained unspent.

No immediate reaction on the report was available from the AAP.

Chopra said, “When the Congress came to power, the budget for education was Rs 866 crore which was raised to Rs 5,912 crore when the party demitted power.” “In the last five years, the education budget of the Kejriwal government went up to Rs 26,577 crore but out of this amount, only Rs 12,243.06 crore has been spent,” he said at a press conference here.

Chopra and former Delhi education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that the number of students leaving Delhi government schools was high during the AAP’s five-year rule.

“If the Kejriwal government’s education model was so good then why over 1,32,000 children left its schools in the last few years,” Lovely asked.

He also alleged that the number of economically weaker section (EWS) students has gone down in the past five years.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson said the outgoing government “failed” to fill 500 vacant posts of principals in its schools.

