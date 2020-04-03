e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE at home

Coronavirus: Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE at home

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), are crucial exams for admissions in top universities across the globe.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The tests had been suspended across the globe following coronavirus outbreak.
The tests had been suspended across the globe following coronavirus outbreak.
         

Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

The tests had been suspended across the globe following coronavirus outbreak.

“At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres,” Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, told PTI.

“Precautions are being taken to ensure that the tests students will take from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. These tests employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both  real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology,” he added. The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), are crucial exams for admissions in top universities across the globe.

Education News