Covid-19 blues: One in three workers may be feeling heightened anxiety, finds IIM survey

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:29 IST

The COVID-19 crisis has forced people to stay indoors and work from home for their physical well-being but being cut-off is far from ideal for mental fitness as nearly one in every three workers could be experiencing heightened anxiety with one out five exhibiting a higher than normal feeling of depression, a survey by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Rohtak has found.

The study also found that while youngsters and the elderly may find it easier to adapt to the changed circumstances, those in the age group 35 to 45 were the ones most prone to anxiety and stress. And women are coping with the changed circumstances better than the men.

Interestingly, the survey on how Indians are reacting to working from virtual work-spheres was itself conducted in the cyberspace with over 900 people submitting their responses.

According to the survey based on self-report data, 52% of employees working in various private and public sector organizations are having at least some feelings of social isolation due to lockdown situation.

It has also been found from the analysis of survey data our survey that around 32% of individuals report higher than normal level of anxiety and 21% of the individuals report higher than normal feeling of depression as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Also, it can be stated as per the survey that male employees (73%) are found to be more impacted by the lock-down compared to female employees (27%).

According to the survey, spearheaded by the premier B-school’s director Dheeraj Sharma along with two other researchers Dr Kaustabh Ghosh and Sushant Ranjan, responses of the participants showed that the incidence of isolation, anxiety and stress was highest in the age group of 35 to 45 years.

The age group between 18-35 years are rather comfortably placed and face much less isolation and loneliness. Also this age does not feel as depressed from being in the lockdown state. Furthermore, the age group between 45 to 55 years also seems to cope much better with lock down situation, the survey report, accessed by HT, states.

“The younger generation is more tech savvy and consequently more receptive to virtual socialisation. The older generation is using nostalgia as a coping mechanism in the present circumstances. However, the middle generation has higher fear of missing out (FOMO) and therefore is affected more by current situation than other two generations,” Sharma said when asked about the survey.

The survey found that the availability of cheap internet and wifi zones across the country is boon in this scenario and suggested companies use online mentorship, online group activities, social media, non-work chats and virtual lunch breaks as strategies to keep their workforces in shape.

“Organizations may encourage online social events and online gaming activities in a break during work hours to reduce stress coming up due to being in isolation. It was confirmed form our survey also that 48.50% of employees feel online group activities can be one of the way to virtually socialize,” says the study report.

Prasar Bharati’s initiatives like telecasting traditional shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat had helped bind families that had been separated by the advent of age of anytime-anywhere entertainment, the report mentions.

The lockdown condition due to coronavirus pandemic has led to disengagement of individuals from the normal face to face social interaction, causing depression and anxiety but these can overcome if attempts are made to compensate it through virtual socialization, concludes the study.