CTET 2019 exam date announced, notification awaited

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date of CTET 2019 examination. The CBSE CTET will be held on July 7, 2019.

The notification for CBSE CTET 2019 will be released very soon on the official website ctet.nic.in. The examination is conducted by CBSE twice a year. The dates for CTET December exam is not declared yet.

“The next examination of CTET will be conducted on 07-07-2019. The notification will be issued soon,” read an official notification on CTET website.

Recently, the result of CTET 2018 December session exam that was held on December 9 was declared on January 4. Out of10,73,545 candidates, 1,78,273 qualified for primary school teachers (class 1 to 5), while out of 8,78,425 candidates,1,26,968 qualified for middle school teachers (class 6 to 8).

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 12:38 IST