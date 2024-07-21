Edit Profile
Sunday, July 21, 2024
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in, know when it was released last time

    By HT Education Desk
    July 21, 2024 11:49 AM IST
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key will be released on ctet.nic.in
    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) along with question papers and candidates' responses on its official website, ctet.nic.in. When shared, the candidates can check it using roll number and date of birth. ...Read More

    The exam was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

    Last time, the exam was held on January 21 and the provisional answer key was issued on February 7. Therefore, the July exam answer key is expected to be released soon.

    After releasing the answer key, the board will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of 1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee.

    Check this live blog to get the latest details on the CBSE CTET answer key, including the direct link and steps to download it.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 21, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Login credentials required to download answer key

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates need to use the following login credentials to download the answer key-

    1. Roll number
    2. Date of birth.
    July 21, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE to create DigiLocker accounts of all appeared candidates

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the CTET July examination. The credentials will be shared on the registered mobile numbers, which students can use to download marks sheets and certificates.

    July 21, 2024 11:01 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE to provide digital marks sheets, certificates

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security, which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

    July 21, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Subject experts to review objections, use it in final answer key

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, and then the final answer key will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer key.

    July 21, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Only paid challenges made online to be considered

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (email/letter/representation) will not be considered, the CBSE said.

    July 21, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited

    CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will display the provisional answer key of CTET on ctet.nic.in with a public notice to allow candidates to challenge it with a non-refundable prescribed processing fee. The provisional answer key is likely to be displayed for two to three days.

