CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in, know when it was released last time
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) along with question papers and candidates' responses on its official website, ctet.nic.in. When shared, the candidates can check it using roll number and date of birth. ...Read More
The exam was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Last time, the exam was held on January 21 and the provisional answer key was issued on February 7. Therefore, the July exam answer key is expected to be released soon.
After releasing the answer key, the board will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee.
Check this live blog to get the latest details on the CBSE CTET answer key, including the direct link and steps to download it.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Login credentials required to download answer key
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates need to use the following login credentials to download the answer key-
- Roll number
- Date of birth.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE to create DigiLocker accounts of all appeared candidates
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the CTET July examination. The credentials will be shared on the registered mobile numbers, which students can use to download marks sheets and certificates.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE to provide digital marks sheets, certificates
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security, which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Subject experts to review objections, use it in final answer key
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received, and then the final answer key will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer key.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Only paid challenges made online to be considered
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (email/letter/representation) will not be considered, the CBSE said.
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited
CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The CBSE will display the provisional answer key of CTET on ctet.nic.in with a public notice to allow candidates to challenge it with a non-refundable prescribed processing fee. The provisional answer key is likely to be displayed for two to three days.