CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in, know when it was released last time

CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) along with question papers and candidates' responses on its official website, ctet.nic.in. When shared, the candidates can check it using roll number and date of birth.

The exam was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Last time, the exam was held on January 21 and the provisional answer key was issued on February 7. Therefore, the July exam answer key is expected to be released soon.

After releasing the answer key, the board will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee.

