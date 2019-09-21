Daily wager’s son gets into NIT, Delhi housing finance corporation chief to bear his expense

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:28 IST

Delhi Housing Finance Corporation chairman Rajesh Goyal has come forward to bear the educational expenses of a daily-wager couple’s 17-year-old son who has secured admission to the National Institute of Technology here after availing free coaching under a Delhi government scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Amarjeet and his parents, Sohan Lal and Kavita, lives in the cramped quarters of Dharampur and could not afford to avail private coaching for entrance examinations. He was enrolled in ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana -- a free coaching scheme of the Delhi government which was launched in 2017. He was part of the first batch of students under the scheme and got coaching from Sachdeva New P T College.

According to officials, Amarjeet’s educational expenses would be around Rs 1 lakh each year. He aspires to join the Indian Administrative Services.

Earlier, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had announced to fund the education of a daily wager’s daughter, Shashi, who secured admission to Lady Hardinge College after clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Shashi’s father, 47-year-old Akhilesh Kumar Gaur, who studied till class 12, earns Rs 400 per day for plastering walls. Her mother never attended school.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that a resident of the national capital has decided to sponsor the education of Vijay Kumar who had secured a seat in IIT-Delhi after availing the government’s free coaching scheme.

The aim of ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ is to provide free quality coaching for economically disadvantaged candidates for various competitive and entrance examinations.

Earlier, only meritorious Dalit students were eligible for availing free coaching. The government recently extended the scheme to economically weaker candidates from other backward castes and the general category, too.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 17:28 IST