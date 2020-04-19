DD Bihar to broadcast teaching program for classes 9, 10 from April 20

education

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 11:51 IST

India’s public broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD), Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP), has decided to start virtual teaching for students of class 9 and 10 from April 20, owing to closure of schools amid the nationwide lockdown, officials said on Friday.

BEP director, Sanjay Singh, sent a missive to all district education officers (DEOs) in the state in this regard. The educational broadcast will be held daily from 11.05 am to 12. 00 pm.

The respective DEOs have been instructed to ensure that teachers and students be intimated about the measure through SMS or WhatsApp texts messages.

The district programme officer, BEP, Dev Kanhaiya, informed on Friday that all headmasters and principals of upgraded middle schools, high schools, and senior secondary schools had been informed about the measure. They have also been asked to provide details, in a prescribed format, about the number of students in these classes to the district level monitoring cell of the department by Saturday.