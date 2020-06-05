Delhi govt releases over Rs 18 crore for salaries of employees of 12 DU colleges

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:20 IST

The Delhi government has released Rs 18.75 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of salaries to employees of 12 University of Delhi (DU) colleges funded by it, a statement said on Thursday.

The grant-in-aid was released on Wednesday and the government said it was only for payment of salaries, it said.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia saying the grant released was “inadequate” and requested an appointment with him.

As per the order, with the release of this grant, units should be able to pay salaries of employees upto the month of May. “We find it extremely unfortunate that there has been repeated delay in the release of grants to these colleges and as a result, employees have remained without salaries and pension for months altogether,” the DUTA said. “We wish to draw your immediate attention to the fact that the grants, sanctioned till date, are much less than the money required to cover salaries upto May,” it said.

The grants sanctioned on May 25 were barely enough to cover salaries of January and February. Similarly, Grant-in-Aid released on May 7 could not cover salaries up to April. Most of the colleges have said they are in deficit of funds, the DUTA said.

“As per this feedback, most colleges may not be able to pay salaries and pension upto May. Further, in the last several months, the colleges have not been able to make payments towards reimbursements, pending vacation salaries of ad-hoc teachers and arrears due to employees on account of the seventh Pay Revision,” it said.

Colleges also do not have funds to pay for electricity bills, property tax and general maintenance, the DUTA said.

The 12 colleges are in dire need of the additional funds necessary for development of infrastructure development for smooth academic and administrative functioning, it added.

DUTA requested for the “urgent release of adequate grants” to cover all pending dues, including salaries, reimbursements and arrears due to employees.

There has been a standoff between the Delhi government and the DU administration over the issue of the formation of governing bodies in colleges partially or fully funded by the former.