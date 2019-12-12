e-paper
Home / Education

Delhi Police remove differently abled job aspirants protesting at Mandi House

The traffic in the area is normal and the blocked roads have been opened for vehicles, police added.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Differently abled people who had applied for Group D jobs with the railways have been protesting at Mandi House. (Representational image)
Differently abled people who had applied for Group D jobs with the railways have been protesting at Mandi House. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

A group of differently-abled job aspirants, who had been staging a protest at the Mandi House roundabout since November 26, were removed from the site on Wednesday as they were obstructing traffic movement, police said.

“We told them that as per the high court’s orders, you cannot stop traffic. We urged them to sit on the roadside so that the traffic movement is not be affected, but they did not listen to our request and blocked more areas,” a senior police officer said. “After several requests, they agreed to accept our demand and were removed from the area around 3 pm. They were dropped at different railway stations and bus stops, from where they will travel back to their respective places,” the officer said.

The traffic in the area is normal and the blocked roads have been opened for vehicles, police added.

