Home / Education / DHSE Kerala SAY plus two results 2020 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, get direct links here

DHSE Kerala SAY plus two results 2020 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, get direct links here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday declared the Save a Year (SAY) Plus Two Results 2020 on its official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DHSE Kerala SAY result 2020 declared
DHSE Kerala SAY result 2020 declared(HT file)
         

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday declared the Save a Year (SAY) Plus Two Results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the DHSE +2 SAY exam 2020 can check the results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE Plus Two SAY and VHSE Plus Two SAY exam 202 was conducted in the month of September

Direct link to check Kerala VHSE SAY plus two result

Kerala DHSE SAY/ IMP result 2020

Kerala DHSE NSQF result 2020

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020:

Vist the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or NSQF Result 2020

Key in your roll number to login

Download and take the print out of the results.

