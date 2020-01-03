DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 710 vacancies notified for PG teachers in Delhi

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:36 IST

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has issued a notification for 710 vacancies of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.

The online application process will begin from January 14 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should possess a master’s degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education.

(I) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

(II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service.

Check official notification here

Experience:

3 years experience of teaching in a College /Higher Secondary School/ High School in the subject concerned.

Details of Post:

PGT Biology - Male

PGT Biology –Female

PGT Chemistry - Male

PGT Chemistry - Female

PGT Commerce -- Male

PGT Commerce -- Female

PGT English – Male

PGT English - Female

PGT History – Male

PGT Maths – Male

PGT Maths – Female

PGT Physics – Male

PGT Physics – Female

PGT Sanskrit – Female

PGT Geography --- Male

PGT Punjabi - Female

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female