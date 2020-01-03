e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Education / DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 710 vacancies notified for PG teachers in Delhi

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 710 vacancies notified for PG teachers in Delhi

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has issued a notification for 710 vacancies of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment 2020
DSSSB Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has issued a notification for 710 vacancies of post- graduate teachers of various subjects, in directorate of education, Delhi.

The online application process will begin from January 14 and the last date to apply is February 13, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should possess a master’s degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University.

Degree / Diploma in training /Education.

(I) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

(II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service.  

Check official notification here

Experience:

3 years experience of teaching in a College /Higher Secondary School/ High School in the subject concerned.

Details of Post:

PGT Biology - Male

PGT Biology –Female

PGT Chemistry - Male

PGT Chemistry - Female

PGT Commerce -- Male

PGT Commerce -- Female

PGT English – Male

PGT English - Female

PGT History – Male

PGT Maths – Male

PGT Maths – Female

PGT Physics – Male

PGT Physics – Female

PGT Sanskrit – Female

PGT Geography --- Male

PGT Punjabi - Female

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) - Male

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC)- Female

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News