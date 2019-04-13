DU’s Ramjas College magazine bans political articles

Delhi University’s Ramjas College has asked students to refrain from writing articles on politics while inviting entries for publication in its annual magazine. The college’s magazine committee has issued a notice saying students should submit only “generalised” pieces for the edition.

The move has invited criticism from a section of students and teachers who called it an attempt to curb “critical thinking” on campus although principal Manoj Khanna explained it as a move taken by the committee to avoid “politicising” the campus in the backdrop of the ongoing general elections.

In a notice issued on April 3 and signed by convener GS Chilana, the students were asked to submit entries on several topics such as scientific developments in the world, social topics, world economics, environment and international business by April 15.

The notice added that “no article about politics, both national and international, will be accepted”.

A committee member, who asked not to be named, said it was clear the college was taking no chances after the events of February 2017, when an event planned by the Ramjas literary society had to be cancelled after it evoked protests and counter-protests.

Controversial Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was invited as a speaker at the event, which was cancelled after protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Both students and teachers said it was the first time the annual college magazine — Anand Parvat — had asked students not to write on politics. “This is absolutely absurd. The college magazine should always give students a space to write on any topic of their choice,” a third year student, who asked not to be named, said.

“And when so much is happening in national and international politics, why does our college want us to refrain from writing on that,” the student added.

Tanvir Aejaz, an associate professor at the college’s department of political science, termed the move “undemocratic”. “Putting this clause in an institution which not only has a full-fledged department of political science but also where students are engaged in politics is outrageous. Ours has always been a democratic campus and we have never showed any reservation from expressing our views on national or international politics. This is only to curb the critical thinking of students,” he said.

Magazine committee convener Chilana said that he had received complaints from various departments about the notice. “We are not sidelining any department or subject. We just want students to write more on academic issues rather than about any political event or ideology which has no relevance for the magazine. They should understand this,” Chilana said.

