DUSU Election Results 2019: ABVP bags President, VP and Joint secretary seats, secretary post goes to NSUI

Maintaining status quo, students of Delhi University have voted Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to three of the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Friday. While ABVP candidates have won the president, vice president and joint secretary’s post, Congress affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has won the secretary’s post.

Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Kherwal from ABVP have clinched the president, vice president and joint secretary post respectively. NSUI’s Ashish Lamba has won on the post of secretary securing 20,934 votes.

The elections for the four central panel posts and college union was held on Thursday. Of the 1.3 lakh eligible voters, 39.99% voters had cast their votes.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre, Ashish Lamba, said, “This is a win because we went amid students and brought forward their genuine problems. We will work to ensure there’s same fee for same course across all DU colleges.”

“We have won on three positions. The margin of win on presidential post is the highest in recent times at over 19,000. This shows that students’ trust on ABVP is high,” said Monika Chaudhary, ABVP national media convener.

